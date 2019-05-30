Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/30/19)

- VIDEO: An Austrian singer wrote a song about Arnold Schwarzenegger & Arnold himself raps on it….it’s maybe the worst piece of music ever made. Is this a joke? Please tell us this is a joke?
- VIDEO: Are Kylie Jenner’s fans finally turning on her??? One video of her promoting her new face wash has people losing it
- Ed Sheeran wants to REMAKE “Lady Marmalade” with him, Bruno Mars & Justin Bieber….is there a worse idea?
- Katy Perry teases new song “Never Really Over” and shows off her long, blonde locks!
- Jordyn Woods just landed her first ACTING GIG & it’s actually pretty huge!
- VIDEO: Miley Cyrus asked the Jonas Brothers how good it felt to take their purity rings off
- Kim Kardashian’s new hair cut may inspire you to rush out & cut all yours off too!
- VIDEO: Billy on the Street introduced SNL’s Kate McKinnon as Reese Witherspoon to strangers & people believed it was her
- PICS: Ansel Elgort just posted 17 shirtless selfies on Instagram in a row
- Khloe Kardashian texted Lamar Odom after the story he told about her ATTACKING A STRIPPER
- VIDEO: Ariana Grande just developed an allergy to tomatoes in her mid twenties!
- Here’s the top 30 songs to listen to to KEEP CALM
- PICS: Halsey broke her toe trying to save a butterfly in the jungle…turns out it was already dead
- Get ready NYC, Duchess Meghan Markle is MAKING A VISIT this summer!
- VIDEO: Demi Moore hasn’t worked out in 4 years & got one of those crazy exercise mirrors to get her back into it