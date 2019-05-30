Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/30/19)

  • VIDEO: An Austrian singer wrote a song about Arnold Schwarzenegger & Arnold himself raps on it….it’s maybe the worst piece of music ever made. Is this a joke? Please tell us this is a joke?

  • VIDEO: Are Kylie Jenner’s fans finally turning on her??? One video of her promoting her new face wash has people losing it
  • Ed Sheeran wants to REMAKE “Lady Marmalade” with him, Bruno Mars & Justin Bieber….is there a worse idea?
  • Katy Perry teases new song “Never Really Over” and shows off her long, blonde locks!

  • Jordyn Woods just landed her first ACTING GIG & it’s actually pretty huge!
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus asked the Jonas Brothers how good it felt to take their purity rings off
  • Kim Kardashian’s new hair cut may inspire you to rush out & cut all yours off too!
  • VIDEO: Billy on the Street introduced SNL’s Kate McKinnon as Reese Witherspoon to strangers & people believed it was her
  • PICS: Ansel Elgort just posted 17 shirtless selfies on Instagram in a row
  • Khloe Kardashian texted Lamar Odom after the story he told about her ATTACKING A STRIPPER
  • VIDEO: Ariana Grande just developed an allergy to tomatoes in her mid twenties!
  • Here’s the top 30 songs to listen to to KEEP CALM
  • PICS: Halsey broke her toe trying to save a butterfly in the jungle…turns out it was already dead
  • Get ready NYC, Duchess Meghan Markle is MAKING A VISIT this summer!
  • VIDEO: Demi Moore hasn’t worked out in 4 years & got one of those crazy exercise mirrors to get her back into it

