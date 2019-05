YOOOOOOOOO – who remembers the dark (creepy af) Jim Henson movie from the early 80’s? My sister and I spent years of our lives watching this scary film and even wore out a VHS copy of it so you can imagine how excited I am for this.

Just in case you’re not sure – here’s the trailer for the original version The Dark Crystal (1982).

And now… the reimagined version (so happy they stuck to mostly the original style and effects).

I am so, so excited.

Cheers,

–Justin