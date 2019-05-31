Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/31/19)

  • VIDEO: Rihanna wants everyone to know that her name is actually pronounced as “Rhi-Anna”!!! Whoops!
  • VIDEO: Huge welcome to Jersey Shore Star, Snooki’s, 3rd child!!! YAY!
  • Adam Levine is supposedly missing out on $30 million PAYCHECK because he called it quits!
  • R. Kelly just faced 11 NEW CHARGES and it’s a big YIKES for him… Talk about cancelled!
  • PICS: Ashton Kutcher just testified recently on a his past girlfriend’s murder trial!!!

  • PICS: Have you seen Reese Witherspoon and her daughter at the red carpet??? TWINS.
  • Hear what Terry Crews has to say about being a HOST on America’s Got Talent!!
  • VIDEO: Don’t cry. Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, just made him the CUTEST short video for him!

  • Khloe Kardashian apparently texted Lamar Odom about him being caught with STRIPPERS in the past???
  • Remember when Offset SMASHED a fan’s iPhone screen? Well, he’s paying for it!
  • John Lennon’s blue tracksuit is up for auction and has a BID for $35k!!!

About Angelica Pham

