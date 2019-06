On June 1st, 1979, the Seattle SuperSonics defeated the Washington Bullets to capture the NBA championship. Forty years later to the day, the Mariners are honoring that team with a special pregame ceremony featuring members of the legendary squad including Gus Williams, Jack Sikma, “Downtown” Freddie Brown, Coach Lenny Wilkins and others. MOViN was there to get the party started in The Pen! If you dropped by to say “hi,” find your pic here!