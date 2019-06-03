Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/3/19)

- Did “Jeopardy” James Holzhauer finally LOSE????? A supposedly leaked clip of tonight’s show, shows his downfall!
BREAKING: Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer loses on Monday’s episode: pic.twitter.com/yqRqdl2zp0
— Random Intel (@TheRandomIntel) June 2, 2019
- Beyonce went full “Lion King” for gala…but there’s been HUGE BACKLASH over the first released pics of the new characters
- Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi, was HOSPITALIZED for an allergic reaction over the weekend…she’s back home & ok now
- Apple is going to KILL iTUNES????
- Nick Jonas was worried Joe & Kevin wouldn’t TALK TO HIM again after he broke up the band….and Priyanka Chopra wants Nick Jonas to RUN FOR PRESIDENT
- VIDEO: Will Smith giving beauty tips from the makeup chair of the genie
- PICS: Taylor Swift wrote on open letter to her Senator fighting for LGTBQ rights & has started a petition to support the Equality Law
- PICS: Lindsay Lohan is working on new music…sorry?
- “Jeopardy” James donated $10,000 to education as his winnings top $2 million…he won’t get the money until months after he’s off the show
- An Austrian tennis player said that Serena Williams has a “BAD PERSONALITY”
- PICS: Nicole Byer calls out Netflix for not putting her on the “Nailed It” thumbnail & when you see the pic it’s pretty ridiculous
- Bradley Cooper may be SINGLE AGAIN soon according to reports
- PICS: North West just pitching in, helping to style her mom