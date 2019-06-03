Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/3/19)

  • Did “Jeopardy” James Holzhauer finally LOSE????? A supposedly leaked clip of tonight’s show, shows his downfall!

  • Beyonce went full “Lion King” for gala…but there’s been HUGE BACKLASH over the first released pics of the new characters
  • Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi, was HOSPITALIZED for an allergic reaction over the weekend…she’s back home & ok now
  • Apple is going to KILL iTUNES????
  • Nick Jonas was worried Joe & Kevin wouldn’t TALK TO HIM again after he broke up the band….and Priyanka Chopra wants Nick Jonas to RUN FOR PRESIDENT
  • VIDEO: Will Smith giving beauty tips from the makeup chair of the genie
  • PICS: Taylor Swift wrote on open letter to her Senator fighting for LGTBQ rights & has started a petition to support the Equality Law
  • PICS: Lindsay Lohan is working on new music…sorry?
  • “Jeopardy” James donated $10,000 to education as his winnings top $2 million…he won’t get the money until months after he’s off the show
  • An Austrian tennis player said that Serena Williams has a “BAD PERSONALITY”
  • PICS: Nicole Byer calls out Netflix for not putting her on the “Nailed It” thumbnail & when you see the pic it’s pretty ridiculous
  • Bradley Cooper may be SINGLE AGAIN soon according to reports
  • PICS: North West just pitching in, helping to style her mom

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
