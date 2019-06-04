Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/4/19)

  • Everyone is freaking out that you can hear Beyonce as Nala for the first time in new “Lion King” trailer

  • Miley Cyrus is selling $20 CONDOMS to promote her new single…you do get a download of her album with that price
  • VIDEO: James Holzhauer officially LOST on “Jeopardy” but his EXPLANATION of why he bet so little makes so much sense
  • Jay Z is OFFICIALLY A BILLIONAIRE & the first hip hop star to hit 10 figures
  • PICS: Courteney Cox is Jared Leto….or at least looks exactly like him with the man filter

Jared Leto vibes today. #feelinggorgeous

  • Prince Harry SNUBS Trump? Some say he did everything to avoid a photo op
  • Ali Wong says that Keanu Reeves IMPROVISED so much in “Always Be My Maybe”
  • Alec Baldwin thought doing the moving “Beetlejuice” would END HIS CAREER
  • There’s a twitter account of Keanu Reeves just WALKING TO MUSIC
  • PICS: Just Marilyn Manson hanging out with Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
