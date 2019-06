In today’s Second Date Update, one of our listener’s tried to meet up with his Tinder date but when he got there… her roommate has said that she already LEFT. Shady??? The roommate and him decided to give it a go anyways and had the time of their lives playing a ‘mini food game’… Although, the girl couldn’t add up the things he was saying during their hang out so you might want to grab your popcorn and sit down because this is a LONG STORY. Tune into the PODCAST!