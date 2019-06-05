Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/5/19)

  • PICS: Tracy Morgan got into another car accident with his brand new Bugatti…literally 15 minutes after he left the lot. The woman involved in the crash SPEAKS OUT [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Forbes put out the a list of the RICHEST SELF MADE WOMEN….Oprah is #1 at $2.6 billion and Kylie Jenner is controversially at #2 with $1 billion
  • Miley Cyrus rightly hits back at people who say “she asked for it” after a fan GROPED HER & tried to kiss her

  • VIDEO: Britney Spears and a stuffed snake danced their asses off to Billie Eilish
  • VIDEO: Michael Douglas narrates his own real estate video to sell his $32 million historic Spanish mansion…and after you watch it, you’ll wish you could buy it
  • VIDEO: Jeopardy James laughs off CONSPIRACY THEORIES and talks about his strategy on SportsCenter! And “Jeopardy” produces are OUT FOR BLOOD & on the hunt to find who leaked the clip on Monday
  • Harrison Ford went SKYDIVING for the first time with his 18 year old son Liam
  • Billboard’s list of the 50 BEST SONGS this year according to the critics….and “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers is #1
  • PICS: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin have started wearing wedding bands

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
