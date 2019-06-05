Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/5/19)

- PICS: Tracy Morgan got into another car accident with his brand new Bugatti…literally 15 minutes after he left the lot. The woman involved in the crash SPEAKS OUT [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Forbes put out the a list of the RICHEST SELF MADE WOMEN….Oprah is #1 at $2.6 billion and Kylie Jenner is controversially at #2 with $1 billion
- Miley Cyrus rightly hits back at people who say “she asked for it” after a fan GROPED HER & tried to kiss her
She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people.
She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.
She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom pic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1
— Ashley O (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019
- VIDEO: Britney Spears and a stuffed snake danced their asses off to Billie Eilish
- VIDEO: Michael Douglas narrates his own real estate video to sell his $32 million historic Spanish mansion…and after you watch it, you’ll wish you could buy it
- VIDEO: Jeopardy James laughs off CONSPIRACY THEORIES and talks about his strategy on SportsCenter! And “Jeopardy” produces are OUT FOR BLOOD & on the hunt to find who leaked the clip on Monday
- Harrison Ford went SKYDIVING for the first time with his 18 year old son Liam
- Billboard’s list of the 50 BEST SONGS this year according to the critics….and “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers is #1
- PICS: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin have started wearing wedding bands