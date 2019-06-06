Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/6/19)

  • PICS: The video of the Golden State Warriors owner’s wife leaning over Beyonce to talk to Jay Z has sparked HUGE DRAMA & the Beyhive is pissed!!!

  • Adele slays Nicki Minaj “Monster” verse
  • PICS: WOAH Kesha is now a brunette
  • Jennifer Lawrence on who she knew her fiance, Cooke Maroney, was the one, “Well, he’s just the BEST PERSON I’ve ever met in my whole life”
  • PICS: A feminist baker is pissed at Miley Cyrus after she stole her art work & instead of compensation, offered to tag the baker in her Instagram post
  • VIDEO: 20 years ago Alex Rodriguez described Jennifer Lopez as his dream date!
  • LISTEN: Here’s the 911 call from Jussie Smollett’s attack
  • Right before Chris Hemsworth got the role of “Thor”, he was RUNNING OUT OF MONEY & questioning why he chose acting
  • PICS: Jack White and Jack Black finally met
  • PICS: Chris Evans shuts down the ridiculously stupid idea of “straight pride”

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
