Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/6/19)

- PICS: The video of the Golden State Warriors owner’s wife leaning over Beyonce to talk to Jay Z has sparked HUGE DRAMA & the Beyhive is pissed!!!
Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn
— ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019
- Adele slays Nicki Minaj “Monster” verse
- PICS: WOAH Kesha is now a brunette
- Jennifer Lawrence on who she knew her fiance, Cooke Maroney, was the one, “Well, he’s just the BEST PERSON I’ve ever met in my whole life”
- PICS: A feminist baker is pissed at Miley Cyrus after she stole her art work & instead of compensation, offered to tag the baker in her Instagram post
- VIDEO: 20 years ago Alex Rodriguez described Jennifer Lopez as his dream date!
- LISTEN: Here’s the 911 call from Jussie Smollett’s attack
- Right before Chris Hemsworth got the role of “Thor”, he was RUNNING OUT OF MONEY & questioning why he chose acting
- PICS: Jack White and Jack Black finally met
- PICS: Chris Evans shuts down the ridiculously stupid idea of “straight pride”