"Old Town Road" is legit working miracles! One mother says it changed their family's life & she has video proof that will bring you to tears! [VIDEO IN LINK] DAMN Behive needs to chill! The woman that talked across Beyonce is now getting death threats! Plus, Bradley Cooper is back on the market ladies!

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/7/19)

  • VIDEO: “Old Town Road” inspired a non verbal acoustic boy to sing!

  • The woman from yesterday’s awkward Beyonce video is now getting DEATH THREATS for talking over…here’s what SHE SAID to Beyonce during their interaction
  • Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk have officially SPLIT
  • VIDEO: Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries with an emotional love song by Darren Criss! “You’re the love of my life, you’re Mexican spice, maybe only love lasts for a limited time…”
  • VIDEO: Halle Berry just killed the Hot Wing Challenge
  • PICS: Ed Sheeran has his own ketchup called “Edchup”
  • VIDEO: Ken Jennings says that a show down between him and Jeopardy James is inevitable
  • Hugh Grant has some BIG REGRETS about his career, “The world was my oyster.  I should’ve made interesting decisions and done different stuff.”
  • PICS: Chris Evans just won #TBT with this one caption
  • Drew Barrymoore is endorsing a $4,000 STOMACH SCULPTING 
  • Margot Robbie hates being called a BOMBSHELL
  • The Jonas Brothers definitely APPROVE of Halsey’s cover of Sucker

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
