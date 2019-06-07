Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/7/19)

- VIDEO: “Old Town Road” inspired a non verbal acoustic boy to sing!
We had an #oldtownroad miracle at my house. My son Daniel has #autism and doesn't talk. We caught him humming the @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus tune the other day. Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own. His therapists have started to use it in his sessions! pic.twitter.com/vtCNWeg6ax
— Sheletta Brundidge (@TwoHauteMamas1) June 4, 2019
- The woman from yesterday’s awkward Beyonce video is now getting DEATH THREATS for talking over…here’s what SHE SAID to Beyonce during their interaction
- Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk have officially SPLIT
- VIDEO: Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries with an emotional love song by Darren Criss! “You’re the love of my life, you’re Mexican spice, maybe only love lasts for a limited time…”
- VIDEO: Halle Berry just killed the Hot Wing Challenge
- PICS: Ed Sheeran has his own ketchup called “Edchup”
- VIDEO: Ken Jennings says that a show down between him and Jeopardy James is inevitable
- Hugh Grant has some BIG REGRETS about his career, “The world was my oyster. I should’ve made interesting decisions and done different stuff.”
- PICS: Chris Evans just won #TBT with this one caption
- Drew Barrymoore is endorsing a $4,000 STOMACH SCULPTING
- Margot Robbie hates being called a BOMBSHELL
- The Jonas Brothers definitely APPROVE of Halsey’s cover of Sucker