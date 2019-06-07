Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/7/19)

We had an #oldtownroad miracle at my house. My son Daniel has #autism and doesn't talk. We caught him humming the @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus tune the other day. Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own. His therapists have started to use it in his sessions! pic.twitter.com/vtCNWeg6ax

— Sheletta Brundidge (@TwoHauteMamas1) June 4, 2019