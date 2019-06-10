Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/10/19)

- Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC FIGHT & the internet is going wild IMAGING what that looks like
- Chris Pratt is getting DAD SHAMED for gushing about his wedding over the weekend
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
- VIDEO: Celine Dion paused her final Vegas show so a guy could get up and go to the bathroom
- Gwyneth Paltrow & her husband don’t LIVE TOGETHER full time
- PICS: Kim Kardashian celebrated Kanye West’s 42 birthday with an Instagram post
- PICS: The gorgeous looks on the Tony Awards red carpet…the reviews for James Corden hosting were NOT GREAT, did you enjoy it?
- Hootie aka Darius Rucker says “F*** TOM HANKS”
- Cuba Gooding Jr accused of GROPING a woman in a NYC club
- PICS: Amy Schumer can’t stop wearing her hospital underwear everywhere
- PICS: The photo of Cardi B’s swollen feet when she flies is freaking out Twitter…apparently this happened after multiple plastic surgeries post baby
- PICS: Kylie Jenner threw an insane “Handmaid’s Tale” birthday party