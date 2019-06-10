Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/10/19)

  • Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC FIGHT & the internet is going wild IMAGING what that looks like
  • Chris Pratt is getting DAD SHAMED for gushing about his wedding over the weekend
  • VIDEO: Celine Dion paused her final Vegas show so a guy could get up and go to the bathroom
  • Gwyneth Paltrow & her husband don’t LIVE TOGETHER full time
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian celebrated Kanye West’s 42 birthday with an Instagram post
  • PICS: The gorgeous looks on the Tony Awards red carpet…the reviews for James Corden hosting were NOT GREAT, did you enjoy it?
  • Hootie aka Darius Rucker says “F*** TOM HANKS”
  • Cuba Gooding Jr accused of GROPING a woman in a NYC club
  • PICS: Amy Schumer can’t stop wearing her hospital underwear everywhere
  • PICS: The photo of Cardi B’s swollen feet when she flies is freaking out Twitter…apparently this happened after multiple plastic surgeries post baby
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner threw an insane “Handmaid’s Tale” birthday party

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.