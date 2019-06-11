Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/11/19)

- PICS: Usher got a huge, very detailed tattoo on the back of his head!
View this post on Instagram
I had the pleasure of tattooing the legend @usher @sriyantratattoo this piece was inspired by transformation, Sacred geometry and an ancient Berber talisman to mark the cardinal points in the sky and allow travelers to find their way across vast distances.✨ I’ve listened to @usher since I was about 11 years old so definitely an honor 🙏
- Kim Kardashian posts first close up pic of Psalm West but is his MIDDLE NAME really “Ye”??????
- PICS: Olivia Culpo is top’s Maxim’s HOT 100 list…and a lot of people don’t know who she is!
- PICS: This is awkward. Fans think Ava Phillippe’s new boyfriend looks exactly like her dad, Ryan Phillippe
- VIDEO: Halsey posted a backstage video from her surprise performance with BTS and everyone agrees it’s #squadgoals
- Overwhelming majority think Tom Cruise would WIN IN A FIGHT against Justin Bieber
- VIDEO: This video of Kylie Jenner’s baby Stormi trying to say her name is the cutest
- VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers asked Neil Patrick Harris & his husband had sex
- VIDEO: Sophie Turner tweeted about Matthew Perry & admitted that she hoped he would see it and ask her out!