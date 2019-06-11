https://www.bigstockphoto.com/search/?contributor=kathclick

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/11/19)

  • PICS: Usher got a huge, very detailed tattoo on the back of his head!
  • Kim Kardashian posts first close up pic of Psalm West but is his MIDDLE NAME really “Ye”??????

View this post on Instagram

Psalm Ye

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

  • PICS: Olivia Culpo is top’s Maxim’s HOT 100 list…and a lot of people don’t know who she is!
  • PICS: This is awkward. Fans think Ava Phillippe’s new boyfriend looks exactly like her dad, Ryan Phillippe
  • VIDEO: Halsey posted a backstage video from her surprise performance with BTS and everyone agrees it’s #squadgoals
  • Overwhelming majority think Tom Cruise would WIN IN A FIGHT against Justin Bieber
  • VIDEO: This video of Kylie Jenner’s baby Stormi trying to say her name is the cutest
  • VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers asked Neil Patrick Harris & his husband had sex
  • VIDEO: Sophie Turner tweeted about Matthew Perry & admitted that she hoped he would see it and ask her out!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.