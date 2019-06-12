Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/12/19)

  • It’s over! The 5-year feud between Katy Perry & Taylor Swift has FINALLY ENDED and all it took was a plate of cookies at Taylor’s house!

feels good 🧡 @taylorswift

  • We are in the middle of a “Keanuaissance”! Keanu Reeves is being PRAISED for how he rarely touches women…and Octavia Spencer told a story about how he RESCUED her while she was broken down on the street!
  • Brad Pitt hasn’t changed his clothes in a week…and he’s never been so relatable

  • Tristan Thompson’s ex says HE CHEATED on her with Khloe Kardashian while she was pregnant & the stress caused scary pregnancy complications…Khloe Kardashian swears Tristan and the ex where broken up when they started hooking up!
  • Justin Bieber has inspired people to challenge celebrities that are 31 YEARS OLDER than them to a fight!
  • PICS: Jerry Seinfeld accidentally photobombed his daughter’s prom photo with his butt and is’t peak dad
  • PICS: Joanna Gaines has a new cookbook in the works & is promoting it with her 11 month old baby…fans are freaking out!
  • John Legend sets men straight, dad’s can’t BABYSIT their own kids…that’s just called parenting
  • PICS: Ooooh this is some tea! Lady’s Gaga’s ex-fiance likes Bradley Cooper’s ex’s sexy Instagram photo!
  • PICS: We’re not sure how Madonna put her cover art of the new album on Instagram cause it definitely breaks their nipple rules
  • PICS: Orlando Bloom took his son to Katy Perry’s Camp Firework, a camp for underprivileged kids
  • Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon do the “Hot Ones” challenge together

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
