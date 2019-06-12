Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/12/19)

- It’s over! The 5-year feud between Katy Perry & Taylor Swift has FINALLY ENDED and all it took was a plate of cookies at Taylor’s house!
- We are in the middle of a “Keanuaissance”! Keanu Reeves is being PRAISED for how he rarely touches women…and Octavia Spencer told a story about how he RESCUED her while she was broken down on the street!
- Brad Pitt hasn’t changed his clothes in a week…and he’s never been so relatable
Brad Pitt has been wearing the same outfit all week https://t.co/GwBdyxTLX9 pic.twitter.com/A8zGvCTkCS
- Tristan Thompson’s ex says HE CHEATED on her with Khloe Kardashian while she was pregnant & the stress caused scary pregnancy complications…Khloe Kardashian swears Tristan and the ex where broken up when they started hooking up!
- Justin Bieber has inspired people to challenge celebrities that are 31 YEARS OLDER than them to a fight!
- PICS: Jerry Seinfeld accidentally photobombed his daughter’s prom photo with his butt and is’t peak dad
- PICS: Joanna Gaines has a new cookbook in the works & is promoting it with her 11 month old baby…fans are freaking out!
- John Legend sets men straight, dad’s can’t BABYSIT their own kids…that’s just called parenting
- PICS: Ooooh this is some tea! Lady’s Gaga’s ex-fiance likes Bradley Cooper’s ex’s sexy Instagram photo!
- PICS: We’re not sure how Madonna put her cover art of the new album on Instagram cause it definitely breaks their nipple rules
- PICS: Orlando Bloom took his son to Katy Perry’s Camp Firework, a camp for underprivileged kids
- Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon do the “Hot Ones” challenge together