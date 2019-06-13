Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/13/19)

- John Krasinski aka Jim deserves a trophy for his SAVAGE TROLL of Jenna Fischer aka Pam at the Stanley Cup Final
Game 7! Let’s do this!!! #NHL #StanleyCup @jennafischer pic.twitter.com/BxMokfdLLr
— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) June 13, 2019
- VIDEO: Nick & Kevin Jonas spilled all the crazy details about Joe Jonas’ bachelor party in Ibiza! “Joe ripped off his shirt in a nightclub, and proceeded to rip off two of his friend’s shirts in the nightclub”
- PICS: Sophie Turner had her bachelorette party & it included wigs, McDonald’s & a private plane!
- Justin Bieber admits challenging Tom Cruise to a fight was ALL A JOKE…he knows that Tom would “whoop my ass”
- Prince Harry and Prince William weren’t even TALKING when baby Archie was born
- PICS: Courteney Cox’s daughter wore her red carpet dress 21 years after her mom
- VIDEO: Kendall Jenner has never eaten a Hershey’s kiss
- Selena Gomez is the 3rd most followed person on Instagram but doesn’t have the APP ON HER PHONE
- Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are ANTI VAXXERS???? ugh.