Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/13/19)

  • John Krasinski aka Jim deserves a trophy for his SAVAGE TROLL of Jenna Fischer aka Pam at the Stanley Cup Final

  • VIDEO: Nick & Kevin Jonas spilled all the crazy details about Joe Jonas’ bachelor party in Ibiza! “Joe ripped off his shirt in a nightclub, and proceeded to rip off two of his friend’s shirts in the nightclub” 

  • PICS: Sophie Turner had her bachelorette party & it included wigs, McDonald’s & a private plane!
  • Justin Bieber admits challenging Tom Cruise to a fight was ALL A JOKE…he knows that Tom would “whoop my ass”
  • Prince Harry and Prince William weren’t even TALKING when baby Archie was born
  • PICS: Courteney Cox’s daughter wore her red carpet dress 21 years after her mom
  • VIDEO: Kendall Jenner has never eaten a Hershey’s kiss
  • Selena Gomez is the 3rd most followed person on Instagram but doesn’t have the APP ON HER PHONE
  • Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are ANTI VAXXERS???? ugh.

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
