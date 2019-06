The MOViN 92.5 Street Team drove all the way down to Timberline High School in Lacey today to pump up the jam at the 6th Annual Arsenal Promotions Celebrity Basketball Game! Players included past and present Seahawks players, a Globe Trotter, Comedians, News Anchors, a Seawolves Champion, and even a country artist–it’s ok, we’ll let the country part slide today. 😉 If you dropped by our table to spin our Prize Wheel, check out your pic here!