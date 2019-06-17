Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/17/19)

- OMG Katy Perry is in Taylor Swift’s new pro LGBTQ music video! Ellen DeGeneres, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Laverne Cox, Adam Lambert, the cast of “Queer Eye”, Todrick Hall, and Adam Rippon also all make cameos!
- If you’re keeping track, Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin ARE OVER…rumor is he wanted more babies & she wasn’t ready
- Here’s a roundup of all the celebrity FATHER’S DAY POSTS over the weekend from Chris Evans to the Jonas Brothers…and Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Marc Anthony with a VIDEO
- PICS: Bella Thorne shared her own nude pics after she was hacked to take “control back”
- Prince Harry tried to hit up Jennifer Aniston in 2009 (she was 40 & he was 24) calling her “PRINCESS MATERIAL”
- VIDEO: Adele got to see her childhood heroes, the Spice Girls, in concert over the weekend for the first time in 21 years & she did not stay chill about it at all
- PICS: Courteney Cox turned 55 over the weekend and celebrated with Lisa Kudrow & Jennifer Aniston
- Lady Gaga kissed a MARRIED MAN over the weekend but it was all part of the show
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift did a surprise acoustic performance at a bar in NYC for Pride & “Modern Family”‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson got on stage with her!
- O.J. Simpson joins TWITTER because he says “I got a little gettin’ even to do”
- VIDEO: Snoop Dogg’s review of “Child’s Play” is actually a paid advertisement from the movie company
- The little kid from “The Shinning” is now a COLLEGE PROFESSOR and hates when his students figure out who he is
- PICS: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle posted a new pic of baby Archie & he’s soooo cute!