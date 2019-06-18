Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/18/19)

  • MTV Movie Awards 2019…the BEST & WORST moments….Everyone is still crying over Sandra Bullock’s LOVE LETTER to her kids!
  • And our FAVORITE performance with a nod to “Sister Act”! Lizzo owned the night!

  • PICS: People are accusing Taylor Swift of RIPPING OFF Beyonce’s old “Party” video…and after you see the comparisons it’s hard to deny
  • VIDEO: O.J. Simpson joined Twitter and went on to tell people he’s not Khloe Kardashian’s father
  • VIDEO: Kelly Ripa says her 18-year-old daughter walked in on her and Mark Consuelos on her birthday! She shut the door & said, , ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray”
  • PICS: Someone wanted a Mariah Carey cake & got a Marie Curie cake instead! Mariah even responded to the mix up!
  • VIDEO: Meghan Markle opens up about her wedding to Prince Harry & how they tried to make it feel “intimate”
  • VIDEO: The Rock shares a video of him talking about his goals way back in 2001…surprise, he achieved them
  • A “Hunger Games” PREQUEL is coming???
  • Kathy Griffin’s TOUCHING TRIBUTE to Gloria Vanderbilt
  • Ed Sheeran’s new Heinz ketchup ad is here

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
