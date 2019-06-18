Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/18/19)

- MTV Movie Awards 2019…the BEST & WORST moments….Everyone is still crying over Sandra Bullock’s LOVE LETTER to her kids!
-
- And our FAVORITE performance with a nod to “Sister Act”! Lizzo owned the night!
- PICS: People are accusing Taylor Swift of RIPPING OFF Beyonce’s old “Party” video…and after you see the comparisons it’s hard to deny
- VIDEO: O.J. Simpson joined Twitter and went on to tell people he’s not Khloe Kardashian’s father
- VIDEO: Kelly Ripa says her 18-year-old daughter walked in on her and Mark Consuelos on her birthday! She shut the door & said, , ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray”
- PICS: Someone wanted a Mariah Carey cake & got a Marie Curie cake instead! Mariah even responded to the mix up!
- VIDEO: Meghan Markle opens up about her wedding to Prince Harry & how they tried to make it feel “intimate”
- VIDEO: The Rock shares a video of him talking about his goals way back in 2001…surprise, he achieved them
- A “Hunger Games” PREQUEL is coming???
- Kathy Griffin’s TOUCHING TRIBUTE to Gloria Vanderbilt
- Ed Sheeran’s new Heinz ketchup ad is here