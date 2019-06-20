Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/20/19)

  • There’s a petition to make Keanu Reeves Time Magazine’s 2019 PERSON OF THE YEAR…and it got so many signatures that people might riot if it doesn’t happen!
  • “Space Jam 2” CAST announced! Are you excited for Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike
  • VIDEO: The head of the UFC says he heard that Tom Cruise actually DOES want to fight Justin Bieber
  • PICS: The first look at the new “Little Women” movie starring Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, and Laura Dern
  • PICS: OMG Rihanna got legit drunk with Seth Myers and we get to see it all go down on his show tonight, “Late Night with Seth Myers”
  • Jason Momoa really wants to do a “Twins” REMAKE with Peter Dinklage!
  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are BREAKING AWAY from the joint charity they shared with Prince William & Kate Middleton’s
  • Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher mock BREAK UP RUMORS
  • NSFW VIDEO: Chance the Rapper tried his hand at stand up at the Laugh Factory in Chicago simply because his wife pressured him into randomly doing it on a date night!
  • VIDEO: Frances Bean Cobain sang a SAD SONG about her dad, Kurt Cobain, the lyrics include “I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place / Sometimes I find it hard to look at my own face / Maybe one day I will talk to you.”
  • VIDEO: Michael Strahan dancing with his daughters to remind all parents to have fun and goof off with your kids
  • Avengers: Endgame to be RE-RELEASED IN THEATERS with previously deleted scenes

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.