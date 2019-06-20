Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/20/19)

- There’s a petition to make Keanu Reeves Time Magazine’s 2019 PERSON OF THE YEAR…and it got so many signatures that people might riot if it doesn’t happen!
- “Space Jam 2” CAST announced! Are you excited for Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike
- VIDEO: The head of the UFC says he heard that Tom Cruise actually DOES want to fight Justin Bieber
- PICS: The first look at the new “Little Women” movie starring Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, and Laura Dern
- PICS: OMG Rihanna got legit drunk with Seth Myers and we get to see it all go down on his show tonight, “Late Night with Seth Myers”
- Jason Momoa really wants to do a “Twins” REMAKE with Peter Dinklage!
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are BREAKING AWAY from the joint charity they shared with Prince William & Kate Middleton’s
- Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher mock BREAK UP RUMORS
- NSFW VIDEO: Chance the Rapper tried his hand at stand up at the Laugh Factory in Chicago simply because his wife pressured him into randomly doing it on a date night!
- VIDEO: Frances Bean Cobain sang a SAD SONG about her dad, Kurt Cobain, the lyrics include “I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place / Sometimes I find it hard to look at my own face / Maybe one day I will talk to you.”
- VIDEO: Michael Strahan dancing with his daughters to remind all parents to have fun and goof off with your kids
- Avengers: Endgame to be RE-RELEASED IN THEATERS with previously deleted scenes