Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/24/19)

  • Ok what happened to Khloe Kardashian? New pics are freaking fans out…is it a really bad NOSE JOB?

Work day with my BFF. Not a bad day 😜

  • WHAT? Someone tried to steal Halle Berry’s ENTIRE HOUSE!
  • PICS: Cardi B & Offset drop $100,000 on daughter Kulture’s 1st birthday present…a white gold & diamond custom necklace of the characters from “Word Party”! Watch Cardi give Offset a lap dance during STEAMY BET PERFORMANCE
  • VIDEO: Tyler Perry accepts Icon Award at BET Awards and his powerful & uplifting speech is a MUST SEE!
  • Dr. Phil just accidentally told the world the EXACT DATE of Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s PARIS WEDDING ceremony!
  • Lizzo opens up about battling DEPRESSION
  • PICS: Meghan Markle just updated her engagement ring & added more diamonds
  • PICS: Matthew Perry looks disheveled with long fingernails…he tweets back he’s GETTING A MANICURE ok?
  • Julia Roberts is finally get a STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME…and all the other celebs getting one next year
  • The Beatles “Abbey Road” album was almost called “Everest” with the band poising on top of MOUNT EVEREST but they were too lazy to make the trip

 

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
