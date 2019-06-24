Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/24/19)

- Ok what happened to Khloe Kardashian? New pics are freaking fans out…is it a really bad NOSE JOB?
- WHAT? Someone tried to steal Halle Berry’s ENTIRE HOUSE!
- PICS: Cardi B & Offset drop $100,000 on daughter Kulture’s 1st birthday present…a white gold & diamond custom necklace of the characters from “Word Party”! Watch Cardi give Offset a lap dance during STEAMY BET PERFORMANCE
- VIDEO: Tyler Perry accepts Icon Award at BET Awards and his powerful & uplifting speech is a MUST SEE!
- Dr. Phil just accidentally told the world the EXACT DATE of Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s PARIS WEDDING ceremony!
- Lizzo opens up about battling DEPRESSION
- PICS: Meghan Markle just updated her engagement ring & added more diamonds
- PICS: Matthew Perry looks disheveled with long fingernails…he tweets back he’s GETTING A MANICURE ok?
- Julia Roberts is finally get a STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME…and all the other celebs getting one next year
- The Beatles “Abbey Road” album was almost called “Everest” with the band poising on top of MOUNT EVEREST but they were too lazy to make the trip