Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/25/19)

- Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau FAKED THEIR ENGAGEMENT???? And Bella Thorne posted a pic of her OPENLY CRYING over the engagement with the caption “When ur ex gets engaged”. Apparently, Jake got Tana a ring and a car! [VIDEO BELOW]
- HOLD UP! Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson weren’t FULLY TOGETHER when he “cheated” with Jordyn Woods
- Cardi B faces 2 felony charges but she told her audience, “I ain’t GOING TO JAIL, I got a daughter!”
- The most EXPENSIVE CELEBRITY you can book on Cameo to make you a personalized greeting! Caitlyn Jenner will set you back $2,500 but Snoop Dogg will only run you $500
- The 7 year old actress from “Avengers: Endgame” (she plays Tony Starks daughter) is getting BULLIED and actually had to post a VIDEO begging people to stop!
- Gwen Stefani and her boys made Blake Shelton a HANDMADE SIGN for his birthday
- Aziz Ansari wants to MARRY his girlfriend who is a Danish physicist
- Karli Kloss and Joshua Kushner had a 2nd wedding in Wyoming that was all western themed
- Michael Jackson’s COMPLICATED LEGACY 10 years after his passing
- Mindy Kaling is celebrating her 40th birthday by donating $1,000 to 40 DIFFERENT CHARITIES!
- VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon had to touch a lung fish in the game “Can You Feel It?” and Chrissy Teigen just wanted to eat it!
- VIDEO: Jay Pharoah does the best Shaq impression ever at the NBA Awards
- PICS: The Rock definitely didn’t skip leg day last week
- Travis Scott teamed up with General Mills to release a LIMITED EDITION BOX of Reese’s Puffs Cereal