Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/25/19)

  • Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau FAKED THEIR ENGAGEMENT???? And Bella Thorne posted a pic of her OPENLY CRYING over the engagement with the caption “When ur ex gets engaged”. Apparently, Jake got Tana a ring and a car! [VIDEO BELOW]

  • HOLD UP! Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson weren’t FULLY TOGETHER when he “cheated” with Jordyn Woods
  • Cardi B faces 2 felony charges but she told her audience,  “I ain’t GOING TO JAIL, I got a daughter!”
  • The most EXPENSIVE CELEBRITY you can book on Cameo to make you a personalized greeting! Caitlyn Jenner will set you back $2,500 but Snoop Dogg will only run you $500
  • The 7 year old actress from “Avengers: Endgame” (she plays Tony Starks daughter) is getting BULLIED and actually had to post a VIDEO begging people to stop!
  • Gwen Stefani and her boys made Blake Shelton a HANDMADE SIGN for his birthday
  • Aziz Ansari wants to MARRY his girlfriend who is a Danish physicist
  • Karli Kloss and Joshua Kushner had a 2nd wedding in Wyoming that was all western themed
  • Michael Jackson’s COMPLICATED LEGACY 10 years after his passing
  • Mindy Kaling is celebrating her 40th birthday by donating $1,000 to 40 DIFFERENT CHARITIES!
  • VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon had to touch a lung fish in the game “Can You Feel It?” and Chrissy Teigen just wanted to eat it!
  • VIDEO: Jay Pharoah does the best Shaq impression ever at the NBA Awards
  • PICS: The Rock definitely didn’t skip leg day last week
  • Travis Scott teamed up with General Mills to release a LIMITED EDITION BOX of Reese’s Puffs Cereal

