Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/26/19)

- VIDEO: “Spider-Man” Tom Holland saved a woman who was having a panic attack because a crowd of people trying to get autographs were crushing her…and you have to hear his story about accidentally GHOSTING Robert Downey Jr.
“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 🙃
This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen….my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing…. ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well🤯 pic.twitter.com/uey9VVMfBJ
— cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019
- Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is HOSTING the MTV Video Music Awards & is being very honest about knowing nothing about music…he thinks Cardi B is a supplement!
I want my MTV! Get ready. See you Monday, August 26th at for the @MTV @vmas! pic.twitter.com/Ym8PFK5kn8
— Sebastian Maniscalco (@SebastianComedy) June 26, 2019
- Camila Cabello just BROKE UP with her boyfriend of 18 months & rumors are swirling that it’s all because of Shawn Mendes! How can you deny this chemistry??? Watch their SENORITA VIDEO HERE
- Alex Rodriguez sat next to Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala dinner & dished, “Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and HOW RICH SHE IS.”
- Fans are freaking out that a “Breaking Bad” MOVIE is coming thanks to one CRYPTIC PHOTO that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul posted
- VIDEO: Lady Gaga says “a lot of sh*t hasn’t changed” since becoming super famous…and she wants to spread the message that it’s so important to ask people, “what’s your pronoun?”
- PICS: Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are taking a double bath together in France and it looks soooo relaxing
- PICS: Huge congrats to Amanda Bynes who just graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising
- Head of Instagram says it’s just “DUMB LUCK” you are seeing ads for things you’ve talked about & swears they aren’t spying on you
- VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger went undercover as a cheesy used car salesman all to promote electric cars!
- Serena Williams finally got her Wheaties box!