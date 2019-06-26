Credit: YouTube

PODCAST: Hollywood A-Listers Who Turned Down Iconic Roles

What if Tom Cruise wasn’t in Mission Impossible.. What if Bruce Willis wasn’t in Diehard!? In the world of acting, occasionally an actor or actress will pass up a role on a movie, and regret it LATER when the movie goes on to be a hit. In today’s podcast the hosts talk about actors who gave up a major role… and now probably regret it! Listen to the PODCAST!

