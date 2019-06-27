Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/27/19)

  • The “Charlie’s Angels” trailer debuts & it features a new song by Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande & Lana Del Rey!

  • Woman GIVES BIRTH at Pink concert….appropriately names the baby Dolly Pink…came into the world during the song “Get the Party Started”
  • Proof that even Beyonce thinks mom is “REALLY ANNOYING“….this is so hysterical & so damn relatable!

  • Meghan Markle once slipped into the DMs of an X Factor winner to ask him out!?!?!?
  • Beth Chapman, “Dog the Bounty Hunter”‘s wife, has DIED AT 51 after a long battle with throat cancer
  • VIDEO: Adam Sandler’s 10 year old daughter steals the show on his comedy tour as she belts out “A Million Dreams” beautifully!
  • Prince William says it’s “ABSOLUTELY FINE” if one of his kids is LGBTQ
  • CULTURAL APPROPRIATION much??? Kim Kardashian named her  new line of shaping underwear called “Kimono Intimates” …she’s also getting slammed for her “white savior complex” and even Jordyn Woods RESPONDED to it
  • Here are the 5 SHOWS Jada Pinkett Smith says you need to binge watch now
  • PICS: Mindy Kaling celebrated her 40th birthday with B.J. Novak
  • Idris Elba reveals why he gets “DISHEARTENED” over James Bond talk

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
