Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/28/19)

- VIDEO: Did Kylie Jenner just say “I’m pregnant”???? Someone in the background of Khloe Kardashian’s birthday video definitely said it….but is that the voice of Kylie? [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO OF KHLOE’S BIRTHDAY]
Well, someone announced they were pregnant in Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Story. 🤷🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/TQbGsirhiq
— Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) June 28, 2019
- VIDEO: WHAT? Bella Thorne married her boyfriend Mod Sun before they broke up & there’s video proof of their first kiss!!!
- Even Shawn Mendes has a celebrity crush…it’s Emma Watson!
Fan: "Who's your celebrity crush?"
Shawn: "I really just do love Emma Watson still! I'll tell her that!" pic.twitter.com/Y0RdCVDDbU
— Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) June 25, 2019
- Halsey covers Rolling Stone, “There is NO AMOUNT of success or notoriety that makes you safe when you’re a woman. None.”
- Tom Holland finally reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow have NO MEMORY of being in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ….he’s deeply saddened
- PICS: Chrissy Teigen’s mom raided her closet & now the only question is who wore it best???
- Kim Kardashian responds to the BACKLASH over naming her trademark of “Kimono”
- VIDEO: Cookie Monster sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at Wrigley Field
- An INTERACTIVE SEINFELD MUSEUM is coming to NYC
- VIDEO: Dog the Bounty Hunter talks about his wife’s death in an emotional video…he also shared a cute VIDEO of her singing
- Richard Dreyfuss says Bill Murray is a DRUNK BULLY who screamed in his face and threw an ashtray at him once
- VIDEO: Naomi Campbell can go more than a day without eating but she insists it’s not a fast, “I eat when I feel like it. I don’t starve myself . . . Depends how I feel.”
- Daisy Ridley WILL NOT be returning to social media