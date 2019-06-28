Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/28/19)

  • VIDEO: Did Kylie Jenner just say “I’m pregnant”???? Someone in the background of Khloe Kardashian’s birthday video definitely said it….but is that the voice of Kylie? [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO OF KHLOE’S BIRTHDAY]

  • VIDEO: WHAT? Bella Thorne married her boyfriend Mod Sun before they broke up & there’s video proof of their first kiss!!!
  • Even Shawn Mendes has a celebrity crush…it’s Emma Watson!

  • Halsey covers Rolling Stone, “There is NO AMOUNT of success or notoriety that makes you safe when you’re a woman. None.”
  • Tom Holland finally reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow have NO MEMORY of being in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ….he’s deeply saddened
  • PICS: Chrissy Teigen’s mom raided her closet & now the only question is who wore it best???
  • Kim Kardashian responds to the BACKLASH over naming her trademark of “Kimono”
  • VIDEO: Cookie Monster sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at Wrigley Field
  • An INTERACTIVE SEINFELD MUSEUM is coming to NYC
  • VIDEO: Dog the Bounty Hunter talks about his wife’s death in an emotional video…he also shared a cute VIDEO of her singing
  • Richard Dreyfuss says Bill Murray is a DRUNK BULLY who screamed in his face and threw an ashtray at him once
  • VIDEO: Naomi Campbell can go more than a day without eating but she insists it’s not a fast, “I eat when I feel like it. I don’t starve myself . . . Depends how I feel.”
  • Daisy Ridley WILL NOT be returning to social media

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
