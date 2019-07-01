Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/1/19)

- Taylor Swift is OUTRAGED with Scooter Braun & Justin Bieber after Scooter bought her entire back log of music….Justin Bieber has APOLOGIZED for the shady Insta post he made while saying she’s “crossing a line”…but it’s the response from Scooter’s wife that just put Taylor in her place! THIS IS SAVAGE…and now fans think that Taylor just LOW KEY CONFIRMED that Justin cheated on Selena!
- PICS: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner had their 2nd wedding ceremony over the weekend & the pics are gorgeous! “Game of Thrones” costar, Maisie Williams, was a BRIDESMAID too!
- VIDEO: Lil Nas X, the “Old Town Road” rapper, comes out during Pride month saying “deadass thought i made it obvious”
- PICS: Britney Spears blasted paparazzi for using photoshop on her pics….and then she did the same thing for her own Instagram pic
- VIDEO: Lady Gaga surprise performance at Stonewall Day Concert in NYC includes impassioned speech to the LGTBQ community, “I would take a bullet for you any day of the week”
- Cardi B tried to trademark “Okurrrr” but got DENIED by the US Patent & Trademark Office who added that it’s “commonly used in the drag community and by celebrities as an alternate way of saying ‘OK’ or ‘something that is said to affirm when someone is being put in their place.'”
- Kaley Cuoco’s husband posted a bunch of unflattering pics to celebrate her bday
- VIDEO: Kylie Jenner made Kim Kardashian cry when she told her to stop bullying Jordyn Woods
- PICS: Chris Pratt got a gnarly sunburn on his honeymoon & showcased his butt for it!
- Katherine McPhee MARRIED her 69-year-old fiance, David Foster, over the weekend…on the same day she released her first single 13 years prior that was produced by David!