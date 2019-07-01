It’s the summer time so you know what that means…WEDDINGS! It also means buying wedding gift after wedding gift and Jubal calls a guy who recently purchased a gift for his wife’s good friend. Unfortunately, there’s a BIG problem… he says he looked up the price of the gift and knows EXACTLY how much he spent! Find out what’s worse, a cheap giver or ungrateful receiver in the PODCAST!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Wedding Gift Cheapo
It’s the summer time so you know what that means…WEDDINGS! It also means buying wedding gift after wedding gift and Jubal calls a guy who recently purchased a gift for his wife’s good friend. Unfortunately, there’s a BIG problem… he says he looked up the price of the gift and knows EXACTLY how much he spent! Find out what’s worse, a cheap giver or ungrateful receiver in the PODCAST!