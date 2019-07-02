Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/2/19)

  • This Grandpa is too pure! His face finding out he’s going to see Lady Gaga is priceless!

  • VIDEO: Brendon Urie, of Panic! at the Disco who did “ME!” with Taylor Swift, just called Scooter Braun a “piece of sh*t” and a “f*cking a**hole”…but word is Scooter tried to CALL and have a “mature” discussion with Taylor. The saga continues!
  • LISTEN: Jeremy Renner, yes the “Avengers” actor, just released NEW music….a single called “Heaven Don’t Have a Name”
  • Kim Kardashian admits the name “Kimono” is PROBLEMATIC and is going to change it
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian is getting really real about her struggle with psroiasis
  • The Bottle Cap Challenge is the latest viral trend….here’s John Mayer’s VIDEO, Jason Statham’s VIDEO, and Conor McGregor’s VIDEO
  • PICS: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” stars, Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Zendaya, visited a Children’s Hospital in full costume! And check out the new DIGITAL COVER of Entertainment Weekly

  • PICS: Lindsay Lohan just went fully nude on Instagram for her birthday
  • VIDEO: Here’s Lance Bass dancing to *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye”

