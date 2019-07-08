Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/8/19)

- Mariah Carey just WON THE #BOTTLECAPCHALLENGE
- PICS: OMG Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello all over each other! However, Shawn is still DENYING THEY ARE DATING despite all the PDA!
- VIDEO: Mindy Kaling with this summer’s most important message…”WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI”
- PICS: Baby Master Archie (his official title) got Christened over the weekend & people are dragging Prince William & Kate Middleton for looking awkward in the family photo
- Kendall Jenner has a new NBA LOVE INTEREST…LA Laker’s Kyle Kuzma
- VIDEO: Ariana Grande broke down in tears on stage & then apologized for it on Twitter
- PICS: Someone photoshopped a pic of Snoop Dogg and Kurt Cobain and Snoop posted it….does he think it’s real?????
- Congrats to Joey Chesnut for winning his 4th STRAIGHT Hot Dog eating title!
- Justin Bieber says this is “going to be Tom Cruise’s head” keeping the dream fight alive