Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/8/19)

  • Mariah Carey just WON THE #BOTTLECAPCHALLENGE

Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge

  • PICS: OMG Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello all over each other! However, Shawn is still DENYING THEY ARE DATING despite all the PDA!
  • VIDEO: Mindy Kaling with this summer’s most important message…”WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI”
  • PICS: Baby Master Archie (his official title) got Christened over the weekend & people are dragging Prince William & Kate Middleton for looking awkward in the family photo
  • Kendall Jenner has a new NBA LOVE INTEREST…LA Laker’s Kyle Kuzma
  • VIDEO: Ariana Grande broke down in tears on stage & then apologized for it on Twitter
  • PICS: Someone photoshopped a pic of Snoop Dogg and Kurt Cobain and Snoop posted it….does he think it’s real?????
  • Congrats to Joey Chesnut for winning his 4th STRAIGHT Hot Dog eating title!
  • Justin Bieber says this is “going to be Tom Cruise’s head” keeping the dream fight alive

I nominate Tom cruise and Hailey Bieber

