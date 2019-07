The more we humans evolve, the closer we get to the ROBOT APOCALYPSE… and it’s IMPORTANT that we’re always READY! Robot’s have already begun their revolution… and it started in LOCAL grocery stores! What would YOU do if a robot was STARING at you for a while, and then came up to you and told you they’ve been “watching you”!? CREEPY! This is a good one folks, listen to the PODCAST!