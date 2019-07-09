Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/9/19)

  • VIDEO: Watch Gordon Ramsey show Lil Nas X how to make a panini, “Don’t be a f***ing meanie!”

  • Jaden Smith celebrated his 21st BIRTHDAY by taking his free vegan food truck, “I Love You Restaurant”, out in LA to feed the homeless! Check out Will Smith’s VIDEO for hiim & Jada Pinkett Smithe’s VIDEO 
  • “Bachelorette” contestant Jed Wyatt finally BREAKS HIS SILENCE about having a girlfriend when he went on the show!
  • PICS: People are actually accusing Kate Middleton of trying to upstage Meghan Markle at baby Archie’s Christening simply because of her earrings!
  • After Gloria Vanderbilt died, people estimated that she was worth $200 million…but Anderson Cooper got the bulk of her estate and it was $1.5 million
  • PICS: EEEKKKK here’s the cast of “The Lion King” if you weren’t excited enough already! (Minus James Earl Jones)
  • Bryce Howard & Jessica Chastain look so much alike even Bryce’s dad, Ron Howard, has confused them in person!

  • VIDEO: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis singing “La Vaca Lola”
  • The first ever cartoon featuring an INDIGENOUS LEAD is “Molly of Denali” and it’s debuting on PBS Kids July 15th!
  • Serena Williams pens OPEN LETTER apologizing for US Open outburst that overshadowed Naomi Osaka’s win
  • PICS: David Hasselhoff supports daughter as she promotes plus size athletic wear

