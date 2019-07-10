Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/10/19)

- Beyonce’s new song for “The Lion King” …it will be on the film’s soundtrack & also on a SPECIALLY CURATED ALBUM that Beyonce put together of international artists called “The Lion King: The Gift”
- PICS: Check out all the pics from “The Lion King” premiere!!!! Beyonce even walked the red carpet with Blue Ivy!
- Ariana Grande covers Vogue & got VERY REAL about her relationships with Mac Miller & Pete Davidson saying, “I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him. I’m like an infant when it comes to real life.”
- Fans are LIVID after Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul’s tease of a possible “Breaking Bad” movie turned into just an ad for their new Mezcal!
- Holy hell. Here’s all the details of A$AP Rocky’s arrest in Sweden & the “INHUMANE” conditions he’s being held in….”The conditions of the facility are horrific and include 24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, lack of access to life sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.”
- Aziz Ansari addresses SEXUAL MISCONDUCT during the open of his new Netflix special, “Ultimately, I just felt terrible. That this person felt this way.”
- Was the racist casting controversy over Halle Bailey as “The Little Mermaid” pushed by FAKE ACCOUNTS???
- Mariah Carey says she’s a “PRUDE” and has only been with 5 people in her life
- Jake Paul may have MARRIED Tana Mongeau
- The Jonas Brother’s go over meme’s about them
Happiness Begins when the @jonasbrothers read your Tweets 👀 pic.twitter.com/oo9b4xYRTB
— Twitter Music (@TwitterMusic) July 9, 2019