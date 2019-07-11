Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/11/19)

- PICS: Jason Momoa just got body shamed for losing his abs proving that anyone could be a victim
Apparently, the internet is body shaming Jason Momoa for this photo, saying he has a 'dad bod'. Hahahahaha! Go home, internet. You're drunk. pic.twitter.com/iq5dKMH9Ud
— Luke Romyn (@LukeRomyn) July 11, 2019
- Taylor Swift tops Forbes HIGHEST PAID CELEBRITY list bringing home $185 million last year…Kylie Jenner came in 2nd with $170 million and Kanye West 3rd with $150 million
- VIDEO: Hockey star takes front tooth out during ESPYS speech!
- Spotify has released the top songs for GETTING IT ON & you can download the playlists for your next night in
- PICS: Mom pulls out yearbook to prove to her kid that she actually did go to HS with Keanu Reeves!
- “Friends” cost streaming service HBO Max $85 million a year for 5 years for a grand total of $425 MILLION!
- OMG we can’t stop laughing! Derek Hough shared this FAIL of Julianne Hough attempting a diving board
- Kim Kardashian & Kanye West require their 4 kids to go shoeless & all guests to wear cloth booties to prevent scratches on their floors…which they fly a TEAM FROM EUROPE in to repair if there are marks
- Liam Payne went FULLY NUDE for some new photos
- Whoopi Goldberg lucky to be alive after near FATAL HEALTH SCARE
- OOPS! Megan Rapinoe suffered a WARDROBE MALFUNCTION at last night’s ESPYS
- VIDEO: Did Taylor Swift just shade TF out of Scooter Braun???
- PICS: Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling adopted a gorgeous dog!
- Melanie Griffith is still looking like this at 62 years old!