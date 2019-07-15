Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/15/19)

  • Channing Tatum is FREAKED out about an astrology app called “Pattern” that even knew the exact words that were spoken in his therapy session! Do our phones really spy on us??
  • PICS: FINALLY picture proof that Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes kissing!!!! They can’t deny their dating now, right? And Camila was spotted at his concert MOVED TO TEARS

  • PICS: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner are honeymooning in the Maldives & the slide off their water bungalow is the coolest thing ever!!!!
  • Ed Sheeran opens up about ANXIETY and says he hates when people film him because it makes him feel “not human”
  • VIDEO: Matt Damon shot an arrow at Chris Hemsworth and he caught it with his bare hands
  • Pink defends CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO of her kids running through the Holocaust memorial
  • Celeb trainer, Tracy Anderson, defends Gwyneth Paltrow after participants say her $5,700 GOOP CONFERENCE was a rip off
  • VIDEO: Chris Pratt jumped on stage at a bar in Nashville and basically put on a whole concert! MORE VIDEO HERE
  • Scarlett Johansson says, “You know, as an actor I should be able to PLAY ANY PERSON, or any tree, or any animal, because that’s my job and the requirements of my job”
  • PICS: There’s a huge debate over whether Rihanna’s Harper’s Bazaar China magazine cover is cultural appropriation
  • Amy Schumer took to Instagram to celebrate her 1st PERIOD in a year!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.