Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/15/19)

- Channing Tatum is FREAKED out about an astrology app called “Pattern” that even knew the exact words that were spoken in his therapy session! Do our phones really spy on us??
- PICS: FINALLY picture proof that Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes kissing!!!! They can’t deny their dating now, right? And Camila was spotted at his concert MOVED TO TEARS
.@ShawnMendes & @Camila_Cabello have been spotted kissing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EABHbq8xtt
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 13, 2019
- PICS: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner are honeymooning in the Maldives & the slide off their water bungalow is the coolest thing ever!!!!
- Ed Sheeran opens up about ANXIETY and says he hates when people film him because it makes him feel “not human”
- VIDEO: Matt Damon shot an arrow at Chris Hemsworth and he caught it with his bare hands
- Pink defends CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO of her kids running through the Holocaust memorial
- Celeb trainer, Tracy Anderson, defends Gwyneth Paltrow after participants say her $5,700 GOOP CONFERENCE was a rip off
- VIDEO: Chris Pratt jumped on stage at a bar in Nashville and basically put on a whole concert! MORE VIDEO HERE
- Scarlett Johansson says, “You know, as an actor I should be able to PLAY ANY PERSON, or any tree, or any animal, because that’s my job and the requirements of my job”
- PICS: There’s a huge debate over whether Rihanna’s Harper’s Bazaar China magazine cover is cultural appropriation
- Amy Schumer took to Instagram to celebrate her 1st PERIOD in a year!