Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/16/19)

  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez brought US Women’s Soccer star Carli Lloyd on stage & giving her a lap dance
  • PICS: Mariah Carey’s got a new super hot 36-year-old boyfriend who used to be her backup dancer!

Definitely gonna miss this place. #StBarth #MuchLove

  • VIDEO: Watch Meghan Markle tell Pharrell,  ‘Thank you, they don’t make it easy’ after he compliments her and Prince Harry’s relationship
  • PICS: Meme trying to butt shame Chrissy Teigen goes viral…and she’s here for none of it! Reminds everyone she’s NEVER had a butt
  • PICS: OMG Kylie Jenner took her friends on a ridiculous all-expense paid vaca all to promote her skin care line & we’re seriously jealous
  • Daniel Radcliffe broke down in tears on the show “Who Do You Think You Are?” after reading his Great Grandfather’s SUICIDE NOTE
  • PICS: Fans attack Kylie Jenner for heavily photoshopped Instagram pics
  • SPOILER: Hannah FINALLY sent the big jerk [CLICK for his name] home after he told her he wouldn’t marry her if she slept with any of the other guys on the show
  • OMG we’re dying! John Mayer had the best response ever to someone asking him how he’s still single

TL;DR #CommentsByCelebs

  • Ben Simmon’s sister just called his ex, Kendall Jenner”, a “HOE” on Twitter
  • Miley Cyrus on why she and other millennials aren’t HAVING KIDS,  “Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that.”
  • “Star Wars” toy sold for a record  $112,926
  • PICS: We totally forgot Joseph Gordon-Levitt was in “Angels in the Outfield” …and that was 25 years ago

