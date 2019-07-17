Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/17/19)

  • OMG YOU GUYS! Harry Styles is in talks to play PRINCE ERIC in “The Little Mermaid” and they’re even going to give him a SONG
  • Final season of “Game of Thrones” sets record for MOST EMMY NOMINATIONS in a single year locking down 32 nominations! Here’s ALL THE EMMY NOMINEES
  • PICS: Miley Cyrus & Selena Gomez are very prepared to storm Area 51

  • PICS: Drake did FaceApp old age filter & we definitely still would…The Jonas Brothers though PROBABLY NOT
  • PICS: “Modern Family”‘s Sarah Hyland is now engaged to “Bachelorette” contestant Wells Adam & damn that ring!
  • Ed Sheeran has a show in Russia on Friday and someone thought this would be a good way to greet him…
  • Lil Nas X, BTS, Ariana Grande, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Cardi B all part of Time’s 25 MOST INFLUENTIAL People on the Internet
  • VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio refuses to answer the greatest movie controversy of all time…could Jack have fit on the door at the end of “Titanic”????
  • “The Lion King” was made using VIRTUAL REALITY HEADSETS & even crazier….Chance the Rapper was hired as a nostalgia consultant & he ended up doing some SOUND EFFECTS for the movie!

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
