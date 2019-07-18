Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/18/19)

  • Blue Ivy is the REAL STAR of Beyonce’s stunning “Spirit” video for “The Lion King”!!!

  • Katy Perry says her secret to staying young is lots of enemas & she bought an apple cidar vinegar company to HELP HER HANGOVERS
  • Khloe Kardashian is out there DEFENDING Tristan Thompson on Instagram
  • Will Smith tried to get his kids to “do something that trends” while on vacation…they were having none of it

View this post on Instagram

They better hope this Trends!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

  • PICS: Ariana Grande just got her actual Grammy in the mail!
  • Kathy Griffin continues her feud with Anderson Cooper by talking about his late mother, “I KNEW HER better”
  • Word is Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton are now GETTING ALONG
  • Bella Thorne and her ex are PUBLICLY FIGHTING on Twitter and it’s awkward AF
  • Katy Perry DETAILS how and why she made up with Taylor Swift…and she literally sent an olive branch to her!
  • Michael Sheen, 50, has been dating a 25 year old for 4 months and SHE’S PREGNANT
  • A K-Pop star’s dad was BEATEN to death

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.