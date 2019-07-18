Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/18/19)

- Blue Ivy is the REAL STAR of Beyonce’s stunning “Spirit” video for “The Lion King”!!!
- Katy Perry says her secret to staying young is lots of enemas & she bought an apple cidar vinegar company to HELP HER HANGOVERS
- Khloe Kardashian is out there DEFENDING Tristan Thompson on Instagram
- Will Smith tried to get his kids to “do something that trends” while on vacation…they were having none of it
- PICS: Ariana Grande just got her actual Grammy in the mail!
- Kathy Griffin continues her feud with Anderson Cooper by talking about his late mother, “I KNEW HER better”
- Word is Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton are now GETTING ALONG
- Bella Thorne and her ex are PUBLICLY FIGHTING on Twitter and it’s awkward AF
- Katy Perry DETAILS how and why she made up with Taylor Swift…and she literally sent an olive branch to her!
- Michael Sheen, 50, has been dating a 25 year old for 4 months and SHE’S PREGNANT
- A K-Pop star’s dad was BEATEN to death