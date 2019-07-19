Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/19/19)

  • The “Cats” trailer just dropped starring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson,Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, James Corden, and Judi Dench….and it was met with some hilarious criticism on Twitter, “Did a dog make this???” Here are the FUNNIEST REACTIONS

  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West lobbied Trump to get A$AP Rocky a BETTER PRISON CELL in Sweden! And she TWEETED A THANK YOU
  • VIDEO: Tom Cruise revived Les Grossman from “Tropic Thunder” on Conan….“Would you stand back and literally f— your own face!”
  • Blue Ivy is on the new album curated by Beyonce LISTEN HERE
  • VIDEO: Kristen Bell’s kids think she’s either 63 or 89 years old
  • Sam Smith is DANCING in his new music video & it’s so damn sexy!!!!
  • PICS: Mariah Carey refuses to acknowledge FaceApp
  • VIDEO: Eddie Murphy will do stand up comedy again…see the preview of his “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”
  • Margot Robbie admits she has NEVER SEEN ANY of the Star Wars movies
  • VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg shared a bts video of him and Leonardo DiCaprio shooting “Basketball Diaries” back in 1994
  • Did Justin Bieber single handedly bring back Popsicle’s DOUBLE POP with one tweet????
  • The “Top Gun: Maverick” trailer is out…how excited are you????

