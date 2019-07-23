Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/23/19)

A$AP Rocky could be paid MILLIONS by Sweden if they find him innocent, but it could be MONTHS before he’s released!!

VIDEO: Future HELD BACK after his bodyguard is KNOCKED OUT – doesn’t want A$AP situation!

PICS: Iggy Azalea’s twerks for EVERYONE in her new music video..

Taylor Swift nearly ROBBED before police save the day!

PICS: JD McKray gets BREAD for voicing Simba in Lion King!

Kylie Jenner is getting KILLED for parking in a handicap spot!

View this post on Instagram

partners in crime 4 evaaa💗💦🦋👨‍👩‍👧

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

VIDEO: Gianluca Vacchi spends his millions on private jets & sexy women!

PICS: Luke Parker in denial after getting booted from The Bachelor!

PICS: Britney Spears back in Hollywood with her SEXY boyfriend Sam Asghari!

View this post on Instagram

Our first premiere ⭐️ @samasghari

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

 

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.