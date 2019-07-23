Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/23/19)

A$AP Rocky could be paid MILLIONS by Sweden if they find him innocent, but it could be MONTHS before he’s released!!
VIDEO: Future HELD BACK after his bodyguard is KNOCKED OUT – doesn’t want A$AP situation!
PICS: Iggy Azalea’s twerks for EVERYONE in her new music video..
Taylor Swift nearly ROBBED before police save the day!
PICS: JD McKray gets BREAD for voicing Simba in Lion King!
Kylie Jenner is getting KILLED for parking in a handicap spot!
VIDEO: Gianluca Vacchi spends his millions on private jets & sexy women!
PICS: Luke Parker in denial after getting booted from The Bachelor!
PICS: Britney Spears back in Hollywood with her SEXY boyfriend Sam Asghari!