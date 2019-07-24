Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/24/19)

- Jennifer Lopez is officially 50 YEARS OLD today & Alex Rodriguez made her a super sweet b day video! And tonight they are celebrating with a $1 MILLION BIRTHDAY PARTY in Miami
- MTV VMA NOMINEES ARE OUT with Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift leading with 10 each…but Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus were ALL SNUBBED!
- VIDEO: John Oliver spills the tea on the iconic “Lion King” promo shot…turns out Beyonce wasn’t there & the conspiracy theories were right
- Matt Damon & Ben Affleck just wrote a new movie together & people are already saying it’s TERRIBLE
- VIDEO: R. Kelly’s manager RESIGNS after Gayle King gets him to admit during CBS interview that he wouldn’t leave his 20-year-old daughter alone with the singer
- PICS: Kylie Jenner just pissed a bunch of people off because she parked in an accessible spot!
- Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart’s breakup was “VERY MESSY“
- Here’s every single Easter egg & theory about Taylor Swift’s NEW SONG “Archer”
- Jamie Lyn Spears in talks with Nickelodeon to bring “Zoey 101” BACK?!?!
- Will Smith wants to GET FAT and let a digital version of himself take over
- PICS: Rihanna just found her doppelgänger…and she’s a small child
- Prince George & Princess Charlotte DIDN’T MEET Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s baby until he was 2 months old???