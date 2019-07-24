Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: All Is Fair In Love And Warcraft

We all have a list of celebrities we would LOVE to go on a date with, but of course we know this will never happen. EXCEPT for one of our listeners, who got a once and a life time chance to go on a date with the celebrity OF HIS DREAMS… Only now she isn’t calling him back, but he wants to push his luck a little more and get her on the phone for a second date! Find out what she has to say about him below.

