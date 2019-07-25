Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/25/19)

Justin Bieber dropped $50k on a BRAND NEW GRILL, then flashed it all over social media!
Alex Rodriguez gave Jennifer Lopez a PORSCHE as a token of love for her birthday..
Shaq was getting pretty “HANDSY” on a yacht in Spain..
Nicole Murphy CLAIMS that she’s sorry for kissing Antoine Fuqua but I’m not sure it wouldn’t happen again if the situation presented itself.
Lamar Odom is back on REALITY TV and he’s filming his new show in Miami!
Faye Dunaway is getting KILLED for how she treated her stage crew after it’s reported they feared for their safety!
Stephanie Pratt says she’ll NEVER BE BACK to The Hills, all over her EVIL siblings in a HUGE Instagram rant!!
Drama follows me 🤦♀️ lolz I’m drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist… but instead the MOST lovely people in the world- you guys are my family these days. I am so grateful, it makes my heart hurt 😂🥰Thank you for making me feel like I belong somewhere 💕(Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here). 👍🏻 omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover 🙈 and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her). @justinbobbybrescia you were my rock the entire series- I love you & thank you. PS: spoiler alert… we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy 🥴😢 like you dated this guy ten years ago… you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! 😂(the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you 👏🏻 (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!! Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me… I mean thats Speidi’s job!!! Truth: I did not watch last nights episode Bc I didn’t want to re-live my “friend” attacking my character & making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you. (You should watch the original Hills for a memory refresher) I am still utterly shocked & hurt you did this to me for camera time. I will always be honest, I’ve been on reality tv for 11 years straight… I can’t be anything except straight up REAL. I have no interest in being fake, pretending my life is perfect. That was my #PrattCast recap LOL. I love you all & need your support to get thru the struggles- thank you a million times over 🥰 Are you guys enjoying the series?! 😁CONGRATS @mtv for for a series 2!!!! 🎉🍾🎊 love you guys!! 😘 Ok time for a nap, literally what an exhausting year 🤦♀️#hibernationmode in full effect 😴😉 KEEP IT 💯
Beyonce got up to 218 WITH HER TWINS??? Respect GIRL!
Mel B told the world that she’s been DIAGNOSED WITH ADHD.. What strength it takes to do so, proud of you girl! Keep slaying!
Leona Lewis is going to get married overseas in Italy THIS WEEKEND! What a dreamy wedding!
The drama between Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse is growing after Lili liked a video of her REJECTING COLE!
Kylie Jenner is GIVING US A TOUR of her headquarters!
Lindsey Lohan “RUNNING OUT OF LIFELINES” in Hollywood so she flew to Australia??