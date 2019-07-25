Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Shoe Sucker

Jubal calls up a young woman to ask her out for a drink… She thinks that he’s just a harmless friend of her co-worker. But what she DOESN’T KNOW is that Jubal is legally obliged to tell her something before the actual get together… That’s never a good sign… and whatever you’re thinking it is, we promise you.. I’ts much weirder. In the phone tap below!

