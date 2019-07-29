Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/29/19)

Bow Wow BODYSHAMED Wendy Williams and their beef is only getting worse!!

Meek Mill’s son Rihmeek FREESTYLED on papa’s stage in Philly and killed it!

After a bad KO, Future’s Bodyguard says he “WON’T PRESS CHARGES” on foreign citizen!

Taryn Manning is saying she was “HACKED” before posting a rant on Orange is the New Black..

Don Henley and Gwen Stefani performed at Dana White’s 50th, WHAT A SHOW!

Armie Hammer let his son.. SUCK ON HIS TOES?! DISGUSTING… Why????

HUNDREDS expected to flock to the late Nipsey Hussle’s store on August 15th, HIS BIRTHDAY! Looking forward to seeing the support & celebration of the great rapper’s life! A true LEGEND in his community!

Justin Bieber invited fans to his BRAND NEW 8.5 MILLION DOLLAR HOME that he plans to settle down in with Hailey!

Kloe Kardashian force fed Kourtney Tequila on their Girls Trip to Turks and Caicos.. IM JEALOUS!

John Legends performed a BEAUTIFUL DUET with his son! So cute!