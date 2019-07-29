Credit: MOViN 92.5 PODCAST: Loser Line (07/29/19) When CREEPERS hit on you, at the club or even at your family reunion, don’t give them your REAL PHONE NUMBER… give them the Loser Line Number. They’ll call us and leave us a nice weird little message that we can play ON THE AIR! bad dating stories brooke and jubal crazy horrible phone messages horrible voicemail insane july 29 july is almost over looser line loser line morning show podcast online today trending viral 2019-07-29 Noah Boelter Share tweet