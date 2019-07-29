Credit: MOViN 92.5

PODCAST: Loser Line (07/29/19)

When CREEPERS hit on you, at the club or even at your family reunion, don’t give them your REAL PHONE NUMBER… give them the Loser Line Number. They’ll call us and leave us a nice weird little message that we can play ON THE AIR!

