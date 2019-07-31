Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/31/19)

Kanye West is a GENIUS OF MODERN DESIGN!!! His newest creation is THE FUTURE of house design… Dome-styled!! This is INNOVATIVE!

Cardi B had her concert cancelled LAST MINUTE because of a security threat against her based on her support of Bernie Sanders?? Come on people, lets be civil!

Demi Lovato and Hannah Brown jokes about her WINDMILL SEX confession by sharing WINDMILL COOKIES backstage!!

Jennifer Lopez and I both LOVE this picture of Alex Rodriguez and their son posing in PLAID PAJAMAS! Soooo Cute!!

Kara Del Toro is flexing on the rest of us with her SEXY NEW BIKINIS on the beach..

Wendy Williams FIRED BACK at Bow Wow following their beef that started with Bow Wow body shaming her.. You GO girl!

Kourtney Kardashian is coming for Kim in the MODELING BUSINESS with her latest poses in stringy bikinis!

Denise Richards OPENED UP about all the drama with Camille Grammer on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and it’s JUICY!!!

What’s so bad about friendly kisses? Emma Roberts just got caught SMOOCHIN HER GIRL FRIEND while on a Brunch with her boyfriend!

Camille Grammer is opening up about her MELTDOWN that led to her STORMING OFF SET!! Get your popcorn for this one:)