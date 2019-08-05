Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/5/19)

Travis Scott and Kyle Jenner showed a LITTLE EXTRA PASSION in public to celebrate 1 year of Astroworld!
Kim Kardashian said she’s extremely nervous and she’s having ANXIETY FOR THE MET GALA… Hmm
Diplo’s was in a lot of DANGER after his jet’s windshield CRACKED IN MID AIR… Thankfully he’s okay!
Dear Colombus and Minneapolis, my jet window just cracked open and the pilots are wearing masks so not sure ill make my shows tonight but they left the wifi on so I'm just going to sit in the back and smoke toad venom and Vlog. I just bought this cool vest in Dallas at a thrift store ….. Also i never told you this but I might by gay… Update : we landed and no one died I still might be gay but I'm definitely not going to tye die anymore jets..
P Diddy and Steve Harvey’s step daughter SNUGGLED UP at romantic Italian Dinner!
Luke Perry’s TRIBUTE on Riverdale is HEARTWARMING! Warning: This may bring tears to your eyes!!
Kylie Jenner and Yris Palmer have A LOT to show off and they’re NEVER afraid to do so!
Britney Spears has taken to HOT YOGA to feel good and gain strength.. Not a bad idea!
Rihanna LOVE Barbados and you can see it ALL OVER HER FACE!