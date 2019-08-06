Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/6/19)

Have you seen DWAYNE JOHNSON’S new MOTIVATIONAL commercial?? Love the mentality! I hate these commercials… Because I always fall for them!!

Blac Chyna is SAYING that she’s not back with YBN Almighty Jay.. But who believes her??

Did Dakota Johnson really just CLOSE HER GAP?? Get it girl, you look GREAT!! Living her best life.

Kim Kardashian is sending her new KKW BEAUTY COLLECTION to some of her 90’s icons! Seems about right!

Julianne Hough likes to have her TOES SUCKED?? Her and Brooks are some FREAKS LOL!

Justin Bieber was flexing his his DREW MOTORCYCLE down the beach and EVERYONE took notice! He even stopped to talk to another biker!

Kourtney Kardashian looks like a GOLDEN GODDESS in her newest photo shoot!

Mariah Carey wants to GUEST STAR in Mixed-ish on ABC! Her theme song isn’t bad either.

Pink’s management staff was in a CLOSE CALL after their plane malfunctioned in MID-AIR! Thankfully everyone survived!

Matt Damon got EACH of his four daughter’s names TATTOOED on his right arm! They look good.. but that might just be him!

Hannah Brown is SUPER JEALOUS after seeing Tyler Cameron ON A DATE with Gigi Hadid! This one’s juicy!