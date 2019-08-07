Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/7/19)

Is Kylie Jenner about to MARRY TRAVIS SCOTT?!? Some photos are going viral of a wedding dress getting loaded onto Kylie’s plane!

Ariana Grande did a SURPRISE PERFORMANCE with Barbra Streisand at her concert in Chicago to perform “No More Tears”! LOVED this very heartfelt moment!

Oprah Winfrey ABSOLUTELY SLAYED with her all-white dress look on the red carpet.. What inspired her new look?

Prisoners in El Paso are planning to host a BAKED POTATO SALE for victims of the shooting! What a creative way to try and help out!

Beyoncé is officially getting her “Feel Your Halo” image placed in the SMITHSONIAN!

A year ago today we broke the flood gates open Now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection pic.twitter.com/T97rHU9u8J — Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) August 6, 2019

Jennifer Aniston is still talking with BRAD PITT?? This could get very interesting very quickly!!

Tyler Cameron of The Bachelorette keeps RECEIVING FINES after missing his court date in Florida for a car crash.