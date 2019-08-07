Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/7/19)

Is Kylie Jenner about to MARRY TRAVIS SCOTT?!? Some photos are going viral of a wedding dress getting loaded onto Kylie’s plane!

Ariana Grande did a SURPRISE PERFORMANCE with Barbra Streisand at her concert in Chicago to perform “No More Tears”! LOVED this very heartfelt moment!

View this post on Instagram

cherishing this moment forever @barbrastreisand

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Oprah Winfrey ABSOLUTELY SLAYED with her all-white dress look on the red carpet.. What inspired her new look?

Prisoners in El Paso are planning to host a BAKED POTATO SALE for victims of the shooting! What a creative way to try and help out!

Beyoncé is officially getting her “Feel Your Halo” image placed in the SMITHSONIAN! 

Jennifer Aniston is still talking with BRAD PITT?? This could get very interesting very quickly!!

Tyler Cameron of The Bachelorette keeps RECEIVING FINES after missing his court date in Florida for a car crash.

View this post on Instagram

I love you Florida

A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3) on

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.