The CRAZIEST Wedding Celebration EVER!

While most people dream about getting married and traveling to Hawaii, Mexico, or somewhere else that there’s a lot of sunshine, ONE couple did something rather unusual immediately following their wedding… As soon as they were done with their boughs, they got in their vehicle and drove off.. To the nearest McDonalds?? That’s right, this couple actually planned on spending their post-wedding meal at the place of salty French fries and little kid cries! To read more about their CRAZY decision, CLICK HERE!