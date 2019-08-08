Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/8/19)

Is Beyoncé PREGNANT?? Thousands of her Instagram followers seem to think so because she’s been “dropping clues”! Is it time for baby #4??

The more he learned about mythology, the more Nicholas Cage went searching for the HOLY GRAIL! Many are considering this his real-life reenactment of the National Treasure movies.

Kanye West wore a light jacket with HAND-DRAWN Rick and Morty cartoons on it.. What a fashion statement!!

The Jonas Brothers have started their HAPPINESS BEGINS tour and their fans are LOVING IT!

The DRAMA between Bella Thorne and her ex Mod Sun is only GETTING WORSE! They TOTALLY went back and forth on Twitter.. Get your popcorn ready!

Seriously…..don’t use our wedding video to promote ur book. Don’t disrespect my idea of what love is…if u were faking it that day then u really are an amazing actress. Stop being intentionally hurtful to people healing. https://t.co/yYj24geqZP MODSUN — ModSun Army (@ModSunArmy) August 7, 2019

After we broke up..,U just keep lying and u won’t stop, I was trying to remember how beautiful we were sad. V sad u brought us to this. pic.twitter.com/VRtZ1qeLJh — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 7, 2019

Danny Trejo is a HERO!!!!!! He pulled a child from an OVERTURNED CAR and saved their live!!!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.. Went to CHURCH????